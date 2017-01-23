Tupelo artist's work damaged in Satur...

Tupelo artist's work damaged in Saturday's tornado

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: Newms360.com

Artist John Armistead was safe in his Tupelo home when his creations were in the path of a tornado in Hattiesburg on Saturday. "Besides the four deaths in Hattiesburg, there were a lot of people hurt and injured and lost their homes," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No Swimming 54 min Bogus Fit 3
News Our Opinion: No shortage of good news last week 1 hr Youth Court 5
Mississippi Made 2 hr Toyoda Knows 13
No Supervision 2 hr Untold Truth 2
News Candidates multiply in Tupelo Ward 4 race 2 hr Warded Lines 4
News Library receives grant for web streaming 2 hr Granted 2
Comcast 2 hr Protected 2
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,435 • Total comments across all topics: 278,234,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC