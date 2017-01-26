Tupelo airport to hire operations dir...

Tupelo airport to hire operations director

There are 10 comments on the Mississippi Business Journal story from Wednesday Jan 25, titled Tupelo airport to hire operations director. In it, Mississippi Business Journal reports that:

By DENNIS SEID / Daily Journal TUPELO - " The Tupelo Regional Airport is looking to hire a director of operations, a position that has gone unfilled for about three years.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Mississippi Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Welfare

Tupelo, MS

#1 Wednesday Jan 25
The FAA has strings on the welfare Tupelo is taking. More money the city taxpayer has to support the airport which few taxpayers use.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rod Knox

Tupelo, MS

#2 Wednesday Jan 25
The airport can afford to fill the long empty position due to the police department paying rent these past several months but that won't last long. Maybe City Hall will find mold in the walls and rent space at the airport for a while.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Haha

Forrest City, AR

#3 Wednesday Jan 25
Airport? Is that what they're calling junkyards that lose money nowadays ?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Over Staff

Tupelo, MS

#4 Wednesday Jan 25
The Ag Center and the airport have a lot in common. The piles of B S are cleaned up by Washington and the other piles by trustees from the overfilled county jail. The county should pay the airport management fees since their is no supervision at the Ag Center. Neither are justified other than the biased non profit paperboys wanting to increase everyone else taxes. The daily paper is good for piles of mess.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS

#5 Thursday Jan 26
Who called the journal for this announcement? Did the journal ask about the costs of this position and which of the airport vehicles will the new hire drive to Rome's to eat out everyday? How much does the airport lose ever month? No one is interested in an announcement about spending and wasting more at the airport. If Tupelo had an honest paper some facts might be published. Are you impressed with the spending and losing of more tax funds so the CDF can show how great Tupelo's air service has improved. Toyota flies into Memphis and rents a car. The Tupelo airport is nothing more than a private airport for the corporate executives who never drive. Do you have a fear of small planes that only fly to Nashville where all of Tupelo's taxes fly?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Work Load

Tupelo, MS

#6 Thursday Jan 26
The two daily flights to Nashville have doubled the work load for the airport manager. He does not have time to meet with the board about all the exciting activities at the airport daily. The super duty ford pickup with the chrome warren winch has not be used with no operations director on staff. It is probably time to trade for all new airport vehicles for the employees to use at their convenience to go to lunch and shop at the mall. The airport is at a loss with no police department rental of the office space. Who ate all the cost? Crammed down. the throb ads d.c. g
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Junkyard

Tupelo, MS

#7 Friday Jan 27
When is the contract with the jet junk woman up? Tupelo needs to get serious with its losses at the junkyard airport. The airport is just another Washington entitlement. 6510
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
News

Tupelo, MS

#8 Saturday
Wow now that is some welcome news from the bottomless pit jet junkyard. Wow spending more taxes and losing more taxes. Hey paperboy! How much will the jet junkyard lose this year with more labor costs? Two flights a day takes lots of operation directing? Operations DIRECTOR now that sounds like a position behind a desk? Wow. Impressive board decision? Who called the paper?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Old boys out

Tupelo, MS

#9 Saturday
News wrote:
Wow now that is some welcome news from the bottomless pit jet junkyard. Wow spending more taxes and losing more taxes. Hey paperboy! How much will the jet junkyard lose this year with more labor costs? Two flights a day takes lots of operation directing? Operations DIRECTOR now that sounds like a position behind a desk? Wow. Impressive board decision? Who called the paper?
Is the pay going to match the national average?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
More Flights

Tupelo, MS

#10 4 hrs ago
The Tupelo International has two commercial flights per day as paid by Washington for another year. Buses to and from the Memphis airport would be more effective and helpful for public transportation. What does an operation person direct? Is the F 250 with the chrome package his primary plane to drive?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United customers get temporary relief 4 hr United 2
No Supervision 4 hr Slow Supervision 4
Journal Daily 4 hr Muddy Water Paper 2
News State, federal Medicaid debates closely watched 5 hr Mr Trump 9
News The devil's drink: The Thirsty Devil welcomes T... 5 hr Closed 14
Restaurant Closing 5 hr In The Know 6
News Dancing with King fundraiser preps for year four 17 hr Hoax 2
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,368 • Total comments across all topics: 278,389,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC