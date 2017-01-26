Tupelo airport to hire operations director
There are 10 comments on the Mississippi Business Journal story from Wednesday Jan 25, titled Tupelo airport to hire operations director. In it, Mississippi Business Journal reports that:
By DENNIS SEID / Daily Journal TUPELO - " The Tupelo Regional Airport is looking to hire a director of operations, a position that has gone unfilled for about three years.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Mississippi Business Journal.
|
#1 Wednesday Jan 25
The FAA has strings on the welfare Tupelo is taking. More money the city taxpayer has to support the airport which few taxpayers use.
|
#2 Wednesday Jan 25
The airport can afford to fill the long empty position due to the police department paying rent these past several months but that won't last long. Maybe City Hall will find mold in the walls and rent space at the airport for a while.
|
#3 Wednesday Jan 25
Airport? Is that what they're calling junkyards that lose money nowadays ?
|
#4 Wednesday Jan 25
The Ag Center and the airport have a lot in common. The piles of B S are cleaned up by Washington and the other piles by trustees from the overfilled county jail. The county should pay the airport management fees since their is no supervision at the Ag Center. Neither are justified other than the biased non profit paperboys wanting to increase everyone else taxes. The daily paper is good for piles of mess.
|
#5 Thursday Jan 26
Who called the journal for this announcement? Did the journal ask about the costs of this position and which of the airport vehicles will the new hire drive to Rome's to eat out everyday? How much does the airport lose ever month? No one is interested in an announcement about spending and wasting more at the airport. If Tupelo had an honest paper some facts might be published. Are you impressed with the spending and losing of more tax funds so the CDF can show how great Tupelo's air service has improved. Toyota flies into Memphis and rents a car. The Tupelo airport is nothing more than a private airport for the corporate executives who never drive. Do you have a fear of small planes that only fly to Nashville where all of Tupelo's taxes fly?
|
#6 Thursday Jan 26
The two daily flights to Nashville have doubled the work load for the airport manager. He does not have time to meet with the board about all the exciting activities at the airport daily. The super duty ford pickup with the chrome warren winch has not be used with no operations director on staff. It is probably time to trade for all new airport vehicles for the employees to use at their convenience to go to lunch and shop at the mall. The airport is at a loss with no police department rental of the office space. Who ate all the cost? Crammed down. the throb ads d.c. g
|
#7 Friday Jan 27
When is the contract with the jet junk woman up? Tupelo needs to get serious with its losses at the junkyard airport. The airport is just another Washington entitlement. 6510
|
#8 Saturday
Wow now that is some welcome news from the bottomless pit jet junkyard. Wow spending more taxes and losing more taxes. Hey paperboy! How much will the jet junkyard lose this year with more labor costs? Two flights a day takes lots of operation directing? Operations DIRECTOR now that sounds like a position behind a desk? Wow. Impressive board decision? Who called the paper?
|
#9 Saturday
Is the pay going to match the national average?
|
#10 4 hrs ago
The Tupelo International has two commercial flights per day as paid by Washington for another year. Buses to and from the Memphis airport would be more effective and helpful for public transportation. What does an operation person direct? Is the F 250 with the chrome package his primary plane to drive?
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United customers get temporary relief
|4 hr
|United
|2
|No Supervision
|4 hr
|Slow Supervision
|4
|Journal Daily
|4 hr
|Muddy Water Paper
|2
|State, federal Medicaid debates closely watched
|5 hr
|Mr Trump
|9
|The devil's drink: The Thirsty Devil welcomes T...
|5 hr
|Closed
|14
|Restaurant Closing
|5 hr
|In The Know
|6
|Dancing with King fundraiser preps for year four
|17 hr
|Hoax
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC