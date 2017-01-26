Thursday morning home invasion leaves...

Thursday morning home invasion leaves two injured

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Times Leader

Two West Point residents were treated and released following a Thursday morning shooting. About 2 a.m. Thursday, West Point Police Department officers were dispatched to South Grove Street after a resident reported hearing gunshots, according to a statement released to media from WPPD.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times Leader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'We respect you': Hosemann praises law enforcem... 2 hr Hosed Man 3
Ole Miss Daily Urinal 2 hr Chad Kelly 5
News Mississippi teen accused of smearing blood in a... 2 hr Mississippi 2
News Our Opinion: Library grants help expand vital c... 3 hr Poor education 1
News Tupelo airport to hire operations director 8 hr Work Load 6
Amazon will collect, pay Mississippi tax on onl... 8 hr Amazon Struggling 2
Comcast 9 hr Cash Donations 8
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,201 • Total comments across all topics: 278,286,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC