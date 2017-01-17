THS band thanks donors, prepares for ...

THS band thanks donors, prepares for trip

Tupelo High senior Keith Franklin was skeptical when he found out the school's marching band would have to raise $100,000 in just under a month's time. But tonight, Franklin will board a bus with his bandmates that will take them to Washington, D.C., to march in the inaugural parade on Friday.

