THS band thanks donors, prepares for trip
Tupelo High senior Keith Franklin was skeptical when he found out the school's marching band would have to raise $100,000 in just under a month's time. But tonight, Franklin will board a bus with his bandmates that will take them to Washington, D.C., to march in the inaugural parade on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comfort Suites returning to Tupelo
|2 hr
|Rod Knox
|4
|Our Opinion: Plenty of good news throughout region
|3 hr
|Frank
|3
|Nichols park shooting suspects appear in court
|4 hr
|Rod Knox
|36
|CPD opens investigation into alleged Jack's inc...
|6 hr
|Grade A
|2
|Crime Reports: Jan. 10, 2017
|7 hr
|Crimes Not Reported
|11
|Watch Rae Sremmurd Deliver France's Weather For...
|7 hr
|No Thanks
|3
|1 more OLE MISS SUCKS thread
|7 hr
|Up or Off
|8
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC