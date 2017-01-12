THS Band reaches fundraising goal for inauguration trip
The Tupelo High School marching band hit the high notes Friday, completing its Get the Wave to Washington fundraising drive. Tupelo High School Band Boosters announced early Friday afternoon that the band had reached its fundraising goal for its trip to march in the Inaugural parade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ole Miss Sucks
|39 min
|Rebel_Bear_Landsh...
|25
|Ole Miss Sucks (Apr '16)
|43 min
|Rebel_Bear_Landsh...
|22
|Ole Miss Sucks
|45 min
|Rebel_Bear_Landsh...
|18
|Ole Miss Sucks
|50 min
|Rebel_Bear_Landsh...
|20
|Ole Miss Sucks
|51 min
|Rebel_Bear_Landsh...
|17
|1 more OLE MISS SUCKS thread
|56 min
|Rebel_Bear_Landsh...
|1
|Treatment offers lifeline to those with addiction
|1 hr
|lts_Me
|21
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC