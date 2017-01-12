THS Band reaches fundraising goal for...

THS Band reaches fundraising goal for inauguration trip

Read more: Newms360.com

The Tupelo High School marching band hit the high notes Friday, completing its Get the Wave to Washington fundraising drive. Tupelo High School Band Boosters announced early Friday afternoon that the band had reached its fundraising goal for its trip to march in the Inaugural parade.

