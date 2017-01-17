THS band marches at inaugural parade
The 150-member Tupelo High School band graced the streets of Washington, D.C., on Friday evening to help celebrate the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump. After touring the Capitol on Thursday afternoon, the band spent Friday preparing to march in the inauguration parade that afternoon.
