The storyteller: Filmmaker finding su...

The storyteller: Filmmaker finding success on the small screen

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Newms360.com

When Tupelo native Tina Mabry decided to go to Hollywood more than 15 years ago, her goal was to tell stories she believed in. A writer, director and producer, she focused on feature films at the beginning of her career, but, lately, she's found success on the small screen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Manning Hanging it UP 5 hr Eli Passes Off 3
Mississippi Made 5 hr Toyoda Family Affair 2
Tupelo Taxes 5 hr Tupelo Taxes Higher 9
Daily Pole Taker 5 hr Opinion Poll 1
News Leslie Criss: Mississippi Picnic in Central Par... 5 hr Nothing but LGBTQ 4
Sports Journal Daily 6 hr Eli Lost 11
No Expansion 6 hr Quality Control 3
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,411 • Total comments across all topics: 277,748,738

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC