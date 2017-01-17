The Natchez Trace Parkway Presents Traditional Music by the North...
The North Mississippi Dulcimer Association teaches dulcimer history, tradition, craftsmanship, and music by sharing its knowledge and talents. The Appalachian mountain dulcimer is the first instrument developed in the United States.
