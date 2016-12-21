Suspect caught minutes after robbery
Tupelo police responded the Spring Mart on Briar Ridge Road around 12:45 a.m. A suspect brandishing a weapon robbed the convenience store and fled with an undetermined amount of money. Minutes later, a patrol officer stopped a car matching the suspect vehicle's description and detailed Pamela Jackson, 50, of Booneville.
