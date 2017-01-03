Supplying for success: Local groups d...

Supplying for success: Local groups donate supplies to Lawhon students

Buy at photos.djournal.com Janice Cosey, Derrick Glenn, Lealue "Sha" Triplett and Terry Watson, members of the Delta Theta Sorority and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, sort through backpacks and school supplies they donated to Lawhon Elementary School for students in need Wednesday morning in Tupelo. Buy at photos.djournal.com Members of the Tupelo Chapter of Delta Theta Sorority and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity donated 28 backpacks along with school supplies to Lawhon Elementary School.

