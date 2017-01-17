Starkville's PRAM celebrates 25 years
Starkville's Public Relations Association of Mississippi kicked off its 25th year at Harvey's with guest speaker Lorri Freeman. Chapter President John Forde opened the meeting and welcomed guests.
