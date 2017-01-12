Safe routes to school: Sidewalk work continues despite wet weather
Buy at photos.djournal.com Crews with Simmons Erosion Control begin pouring concrete along Monument Drive around Hancock Park as part of the Safe Routes to School Program that includes building sidewalks for students to walk to school. Buy at photos.djournal.com After the concrete is poured, workers from Simmons Erosion Control level and then float the concrete for new sidewalks.
#1 Wednesday
You can not call safe routes to school with school busing and no local schools.
#2 Yesterday
Tupelo is not safe for anyone to walk anywhere. Theron Nichols park is a good example of Tupelo's shooting up the neighborhood on the city funded basketball court for thugs. Tupelo and its daily paper are the joke of north Mississippi. Everyone in north Mississippi is laughing at what has happened to Tupelo in just a few short years. Who in the hell would move to Tupelo?
#3 14 hrs ago
The daily paperboys make Tupelo an unsafe little town with all the crime hidden from the public. The daily paperboys at the daily journal should be serving time in prison for their evil ways and misrepresenting the facts about the decline in Tupelo.
