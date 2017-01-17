Rod Guajardo: Public education advoca...

Rod Guajardo: Public education advocates express genuine concerns

Anyone in Jackson who doesn't believe that supporters of public education are concerned about efforts to rewrite Mississippi's school funding formula should have ventured up to Tupelo on Saturday. A group of nearly 50 Northeast Mississippi residents - including parents, educators, elected officials and community leaders - gathered on the second floor of Tupelo City Hall to discuss ongoing efforts by some in the state capitol to change how Mississippi's schools are funded.

