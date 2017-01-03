Rod Guajardo: Community helps band ma...

Rod Guajardo: Community helps band make historic trip

There are 1 comment on the Newms360.com story from 52 min ago, titled Rod Guajardo: Community helps band make historic trip.

The overwhelming generosity of businesses and individuals alike to get the Tupelo High School band to Washington, D.C., for the upcoming presidential inauguration ceremony has truly been a sight to see the last few weeks. Band leaders and members of the THS Band Booster club took on the ambitious goal of raising $100,000 in late December when they learned the band had been selected to march at the 58th Presidential Inauguration for President-elect Donald Trump following an application and selection process.

Wrong words

Tupelo, MS

#1 25 min ago
The band was going without any citizen donations. Create would have see to it.
