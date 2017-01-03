There are on the Newms360.com story from 52 min ago, titled Rod Guajardo: Community helps band make historic trip. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

The overwhelming generosity of businesses and individuals alike to get the Tupelo High School band to Washington, D.C., for the upcoming presidential inauguration ceremony has truly been a sight to see the last few weeks. Band leaders and members of the THS Band Booster club took on the ambitious goal of raising $100,000 in late December when they learned the band had been selected to march at the 58th Presidential Inauguration for President-elect Donald Trump following an application and selection process.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.