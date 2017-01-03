Regional Rehab campaign gets in gear

Regional Rehab campaign gets in gear

There are 1 comment on the Newms360.com story from 1 hr ago, titled Regional Rehab campaign gets in gear. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

More than $75,000 has been pledged to help the center pay off the remainder of its debt, said Scott Reed, who is serving as the chairman of the capital campaign. The Tupelo center has provided physical, occupational and speech therapy and early intervention services without charge to children and adults from around the region for more than 50 years.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Smart

Tupelo, MS

#1 43 min ago
Let Scott use his investment profits.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Connecticut pulls plug on a anti-gaya Mississip... 18 min The Worlds Bigges... 4
News Police Reports: Wednesday, Jan. 4 5 hr Funny Paperboys 2
News Railroad quiet zone not likely anytime soon in ... 5 hr Not Likely Ever 11
Opinion Poll 5 hr Drop Outs 15
News Our Opinion: Furniture market's earlier start b... 5 hr Marketing Furniture 10
Campaign Donations 5 hr Term Limits 3
Tupelo Taxes 5 hr Luxury Cells 6
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,221 • Total comments across all topics: 277,694,513

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC