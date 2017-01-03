Regional Rehab campaign gets in gear
Newms360.com reports that:
More than $75,000 has been pledged to help the center pay off the remainder of its debt, said Scott Reed, who is serving as the chairman of the capital campaign. The Tupelo center has provided physical, occupational and speech therapy and early intervention services without charge to children and adults from around the region for more than 50 years.
Read more at Newms360.com.
#1 43 min ago
Let Scott use his investment profits.
