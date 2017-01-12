RAW: Nettleton couple goes back to nature for home furnishings
He and his bride, Andrea, would sell their home, move to his grandparents' house and build a barn to live in while they invested their money in land they would one day build their forever home on. "I didn't even have a hammer," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1 more OLE MISS SUCKS thread
|28 min
|Rod Knox
|2
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|30 min
|The Stealth
|6
|Ole Miss Sucks
|3 hr
|Rebel_Bear_Landsh...
|25
|Ole Miss Sucks (Apr '16)
|3 hr
|Rebel_Bear_Landsh...
|22
|Ole Miss Sucks
|3 hr
|Rebel_Bear_Landsh...
|18
|Ole Miss Sucks
|3 hr
|Rebel_Bear_Landsh...
|20
|Ole Miss Sucks
|3 hr
|Rebel_Bear_Landsh...
|17
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC