Rae Sremmurd Brings Out Drake In Amsterdam
Rae Sremmurd brought the house down while on the European leg of their Sremm Life 2 tour. This past Sunday , the Tupelo, Miss duo made their way to Melkweg, Amsterdam for another litty performance as they pulled out many of their hits including their biggest one, "Black Beatles" sans Gucci Mane.
