Races develop as election qualifying

Races develop as election qualifying continues

As the first week of qualifying for this year's municipal elections drew to a close, some races have already started to heat up. In Tupelo, incumbent mayor Jason Shelton will face Candice Knowles in the May 2 Democratic primary.

