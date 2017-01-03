Qualifying begins for city races
Election season in the city of Tupelo officially kicked off Tuesday morning on the first day candidates could qualify for municipal elections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NMHS, United Health to share research
|1 hr
|Comcasted Waste
|21
|Tupelo sticks with Waste Management for two mor...
|2 hr
|Comcasted Waste
|3
|Lee County
|2 hr
|Sheriff Speaks
|3
|NMMC, UMMC tagged for overpayments in Medicare ...
|2 hr
|Paper trail
|2
|Police Reports: Wednesday, Jan. 4
|9 hr
|Prophet
|1
|Suspect caught minutes after robbery
|15 hr
|Dropout
|4
|Ole Miss Sucks
|15 hr
|Daily Journal
|5
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC