Qualifying begins for city races

Qualifying begins for city races

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Newms360.com

Election season in the city of Tupelo officially kicked off Tuesday morning on the first day candidates could qualify for municipal elections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NMHS, United Health to share research 1 hr Comcasted Waste 21
News Tupelo sticks with Waste Management for two mor... 2 hr Comcasted Waste 3
Lee County 2 hr Sheriff Speaks 3
News NMMC, UMMC tagged for overpayments in Medicare ... 2 hr Paper trail 2
News Police Reports: Wednesday, Jan. 4 9 hr Prophet 1
News Suspect caught minutes after robbery 15 hr Dropout 4
Ole Miss Sucks 15 hr Daily Journal 5
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,440 • Total comments across all topics: 277,610,870

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC