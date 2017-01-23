PSC to host energy efficiency workshop

There are 3 comments on the Commercial Dispatch story from Yesterday, titled PSC to host energy efficiency workshop. In it, Commercial Dispatch reports that:

On Thursday, the Public Service Commission will host what Commissioner Brandon Presley hopes will be the first of many energy efficiency workshops across the northern district. Presley said the workshop, which is open to anyone who wants to attend, will show business owners how to use a rebate program the Public Service Commission offers with companies such as Atmos Energy that can help make up the cost in purchasing new, more energy-efficient equipment.

Forget energy

Tupelo, MS

#1 Yesterday
Better yet save energy and do not go to the marketing show. The way to save energy is to stop using it.
Forget energy

Tupelo, MS

#2 Yesterday
Save gas and do not go to the marketing show. The best way to save energy is to stop using it.
Presley

Tupelo, MS

#3 17 hrs ago
Brandon is already running for Lt Governor as a democrat in Mississippi.
LOL
