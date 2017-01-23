There are on the Newms360.com story from Yesterday, titled Our Opinion: Weekend tornado victims need our help. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

Apparent tornadoes from Mississippi to Georgia resulted in at least 18 deaths and a large trail of damaged homes, businesses and even schools. At least 14 people were killed in Georgia on Sunday, a day after four deaths were reported in the Hattiesburg area.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.