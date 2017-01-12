Our Opinion: Partnerships have abilit...

Our Opinion: Partnerships have ability to benefit entire community

As crews continued making progress on the construction of new sidewalks near a Tupelo elementary school this week, the ongoing benefits of a partnership between the city and its school district became even more apparent. In 2012, the Mississippi Department of Transportation awarded the city of Tupelo a grant from its Safe Routes to School program, which is intended to provide better infrastructure for students who walk to school.

Sidewalks

Tupelo, MS

#1 19 hrs ago
Tupelo offers the state and federal benefits for those who refuse to work. The entitlements include rent supplements, free cell phones, per child income allotment, free health care, free doctors's treatments including medicine, free transportation, free utilities and on and on and on. The council has encourage the thugs to move to Tupelo for the freebies including the boys and girls club that is nothing but a taxpayer funded baby sitting organization. How much does Zell take home? How buses are used to transport the unwanted to an fro? The council is to blame for the blight in tupelo and Nettie heads up the list of do nothing but talk a good bigot game.
Our Opinion

Tupelo, MS

#2 19 hrs ago
SUCKS ands servea no purpose. The council is a sick group of do nothings in office.
Bad diversity

Tupelo, MS

#3 19 hrs ago
There would be plenty of money for sidewalks if children walked to a local school rather than being bused.
Thug Benefits

Tupelo, MS

#4 18 hrs ago
Tupelo has offered everything needed to survive for free and then the thugs steal anything that someone has worked hard to earn. Partnerships providing more freebies for more thugs to move into Tupelo CREATING more poverty and white flight. Partnerships for stealing and robbing and shooting bros in the city provided parks for kids. Tupelo is getting what it deserves and ask for from Washington with more grants for the thugs.
Stupid

Tupelo, MS

#5 17 hrs ago
There is nothing anyone can do about stupid including the daily tupelo paper. George would fire everyone at Create before firing everyone of the loafers at his daily paper.
Tupelo, MS

