There are on the Newms360.com story from Yesterday, titled Our Opinion: Partnerships have ability to benefit entire community. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

As crews continued making progress on the construction of new sidewalks near a Tupelo elementary school this week, the ongoing benefits of a partnership between the city and its school district became even more apparent. In 2012, the Mississippi Department of Transportation awarded the city of Tupelo a grant from its Safe Routes to School program, which is intended to provide better infrastructure for students who walk to school.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.