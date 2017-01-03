Our Opinion: No shortage of good news last week
There are 5 comments on the Newms360.com story from Monday, titled Our Opinion: No shortage of good news last week. In it, Newms360.com reports that:
From a partnership between a school and a church to help students with reading skills to a volunteer effort to build an outdoor classroom, there was plenty of good news to share last week throughout Northeast Mississippi. Before we prepare for the week ahead, let's take a look back at some of the highlights from last week: a A partnership between Joyner Elementary School and St. Luke Methodist Church is resulting in academic and social growth for the school's second-grade students.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.
|
#1 Monday
I would think there is a conflict between church and state when religious views are brought into public schools. Social growth does not depended on religious beliefs.
|
#2 Yesterday
"Black, female cop shot dead, manhunt for suspect"
Where are the Black Lives Matter demonstrators?
|
#3 Yesterday
Don't worry, there's a couple 100,000 more crooked cops running round making sh** up, BML still has plenty to do.
|
#4 Yesterday
The editor of the daily journal wants to share the great things that occur in Tupelo for his weekly contribution to the daily journal. LOL
|
#5 Yesterday
The idea is that blacks kill more blacks than anyone else. The Police are only protecting the public from these hoodlums. Since when has a black mother figured out where to make the extra $14,000 a year to raise a child?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Safe routes to school: Sidewalk work continues ...
|2 hr
|Government Propa...
|1
|Crime Reports: Jan. 10, 2017
|15 hr
|Crime Report
|2
|Elvis Presley's smothering mother could have be...
|Tue
|Tupelo Poverty
|5
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Mon
|The Stealth
|4
|Traveling Liar
|Mon
|Rita Johnson Scum
|1
|Ole Miss Sucks
|Mon
|Opinion Poll
|15
|Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd...
|Mon
|Common Language
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC