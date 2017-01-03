Our Opinion: No shortage of good news...

Our Opinion: No shortage of good news last week

There are 5 comments on the Newms360.com story from Monday, titled Our Opinion: No shortage of good news last week. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

From a partnership between a school and a church to help students with reading skills to a volunteer effort to build an outdoor classroom, there was plenty of good news to share last week throughout Northeast Mississippi. Before we prepare for the week ahead, let's take a look back at some of the highlights from last week: a A partnership between Joyner Elementary School and St. Luke Methodist Church is resulting in academic and social growth for the school's second-grade students.

Wrong chose

Tupelo, MS

#1 Monday
I would think there is a conflict between church and state when religious views are brought into public schools. Social growth does not depended on religious beliefs.
One sided

Tupelo, MS

#2 Yesterday
"Black, female cop shot dead, manhunt for suspect"

Where are the Black Lives Matter demonstrators?

Supporter

Maumelle, AR

#3 Yesterday
One sided wrote:
"Black, female cop shot dead, manhunt for suspect"

Where are the Black Lives Matter demonstrators?
Don't worry, there's a couple 100,000 more crooked cops running round making sh** up, BML still has plenty to do.

Sharing Great Things

Tupelo, MS

#4 Yesterday
The editor of the daily journal wants to share the great things that occur in Tupelo for his weekly contribution to the daily journal. LOL
Black powder

Tupelo, MS

#5 Yesterday
Supporter wrote:
Don't worry, there's a couple 100,000 more crooked cops running round making sh** up, BML still has plenty to do.
The idea is that blacks kill more blacks than anyone else. The Police are only protecting the public from these hoodlums. Since when has a black mother figured out where to make the extra $14,000 a year to raise a child?

Tupelo, MS

