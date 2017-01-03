There are on the Newms360.com story from Monday, titled Our Opinion: No shortage of good news last week. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

From a partnership between a school and a church to help students with reading skills to a volunteer effort to build an outdoor classroom, there was plenty of good news to share last week throughout Northeast Mississippi. Before we prepare for the week ahead, let's take a look back at some of the highlights from last week: a A partnership between Joyner Elementary School and St. Luke Methodist Church is resulting in academic and social growth for the school's second-grade students.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.