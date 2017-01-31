Our Opinion: Library grants help expand vital community institutions
There are 5 comments on the Newms360.com story from Thursday Jan 26, titled Our Opinion: Library grants help expand vital community institutions. In it, Newms360.com reports that:
As the beneficiaries of generous grant funding lately, the Lee County Library and the Itawamba County Pratt Memorial Library are continuing to expand services to the communities they serve. Funding from Toyota Motor Manufacturing Mississippi Inc. and the Mississippi Library Commission are allowing the Lee-Itawamba Library System to upgrade technology and materials, as well as to make library programs viewable over the internet.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.
|
#1 Thursday Jan 26
I rather my tax dollar go to the Library that the tupelo public schools.
|
#2 Friday Jan 27
The daily paper is worthless except for puppy training
|
#3 Friday Jan 27
SUCK.......Strange and queer opinions?
|
#4 Friday Jan 27
The library and the daily paper are has been sand serve no purpose. The internet provides every thing and it is free as long as the higher Tupelo city taxes are not collected. Sales taxes are legal for states to collect when the product is passed over the counter or the service rendered. It is illegal to charge sales taxes otherwise. Does the daily newspaper pay taxes on paper sold in the racks for cash or mailed out of state? The Tupelo daily is a non profit paper that is a three day per week paper at best.
|
#5 Saturday Jan 28
Create matches all library grants front Tupelo? Yeah right. Create has a board of wealth that rubber stamps its funding.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump AntiChrist Duplicity & Ramifications for USA
|4 hr
|Rod Knox
|4
|Restaurant Closing
|4 hr
|Take a Guesaurant
|8
|Our Opinion: Plenty of good news throughout region
|4 hr
|Non Profit Paper
|6
|Bills to abolish agency for arts may be in trouble
|5 hr
|Eating Arts
|2
|Journal Daily
|5 hr
|Go Paperless
|4
|Tupelo airport to hire operations director
|15 hr
|FreelanceProphet
|12
|Our Man
|17 hr
|Believers Reign
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC