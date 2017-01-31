Our Opinion: Library grants help expa...

Our Opinion: Library grants help expand vital community institutions

As the beneficiaries of generous grant funding lately, the Lee County Library and the Itawamba County Pratt Memorial Library are continuing to expand services to the communities they serve. Funding from Toyota Motor Manufacturing Mississippi Inc. and the Mississippi Library Commission are allowing the Lee-Itawamba Library System to upgrade technology and materials, as well as to make library programs viewable over the internet.

Poor education

Tupelo, MS

#1 Thursday Jan 26
I rather my tax dollar go to the Library that the tupelo public schools.
Our Opinion

Tupelo, MS

#2 Friday Jan 27
The daily paper is worthless except for puppy training
Our Opinions

Tupelo, MS

#3 Friday Jan 27
SUCK.......Strange and queer opinions?
Vitals

Tupelo, MS

#4 Friday Jan 27
The library and the daily paper are has been sand serve no purpose. The internet provides every thing and it is free as long as the higher Tupelo city taxes are not collected. Sales taxes are legal for states to collect when the product is passed over the counter or the service rendered. It is illegal to charge sales taxes otherwise. Does the daily newspaper pay taxes on paper sold in the racks for cash or mailed out of state? The Tupelo daily is a non profit paper that is a three day per week paper at best.
Matching Grants

Tupelo, MS

#5 Saturday Jan 28
Create matches all library grants front Tupelo? Yeah right. Create has a board of wealth that rubber stamps its funding.
Tupelo, MS

