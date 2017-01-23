Our Opinion: Hard work ahead needs to...

Our Opinion: Hard work ahead needs to be tackled together

There are 9 comments on the Newms360.com story from Saturday Jan 21, titled Our Opinion: Hard work ahead needs to be tackled together. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

The inauguration of Donald J. Trump into the office of president featured a host of religious figures, including the Rev. Franklin Graham, Bishop Wayne T. Jackson, Rabbi Marvin Hier, the Rev.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Reality

Tupelo, MS

#1 Saturday Jan 21
Before we can work together we have to agree on a goal. Reality has no evidence of a God as any of religions use personal delusions to make decisions. Goals made by delusions is not a path to working together.

How about we drop religious culture and focus on evidence of cause and effect? Lets work together on making things happen in the physical work and leave the imaginary mind to the individual and not a public display.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Job Workers

Tupelo, MS

#2 Saturday
Tupelo thugs refuse to work and live off forbids in Tupelo.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Lena Mitchell

Tupelo, MS

#3 Sunday
Turn Lena lose on them. She knows everything and is a hard worker. LOL
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Left Tackle Lena

Tupelo, MS

#6 Yesterday
Lena was a left tackle before grade school where she was a absentee drop out.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Quality of Life

Tupelo, MS

#9 Yesterday
How many taxpayer supported groups and non profit groups claim to be improving the quality of your family's life in Tupelo. Talk is cheap and why not ask for more money to waste of entertaining the elected officials in the county and city who donate the taxes to pay for your fancy clothes and catered meals every day downtown Tupelo. The quality of life is easily determined in Tupelo by driving down Chapman St or Ida or Park or Blair or any blighted neighborhood in Tupelo. Oh yeah drive downtown and take a gander at the new CDF offices and the convention bureau and the CREATE offices and now you know who has improved their quality of life in Tupelo. Do you drive a Toyota corolla or All wheel drive LAND CRUISER or a bicycle?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Jerry Rigged

Tupelo, MS

#11 17 hrs ago
ComeondowntoTupelobutifyouwant tokeepyourballsyoubeststayupno rth.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Father Jeremy

Redmond, WA

#12 6 hrs ago
Jerry Rigged wrote:
ComeondowntoTupelobutifyouwant tokeepyourballsyoubeststayupno rth.
You are scared my Child. WEAK as WELL. You seem a bit retarded (like your SON) as well, but Baby Jesus love everyone including mistakes like yourself. Let me come to you and come in you. I will make you a better person. Jesus is LORD! I l love you!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Jerry Rigged

Tupelo, MS

#14 6 hrs ago
Yomouthisfullofcometoo?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rod Knox

Tupelo, MS

#16 2 hrs ago
Is the vomit spilled here from Conservative Christians?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PSC to host energy efficiency workshop 7 min Forget energy 2
News Tyler Edmonds seeks compensation claim 10 min Forget drugs 1
News Our Opinion: No shortage of good news last week 12 min No shop 3
News Tupelo police offer teen dating violence awaren... 16 min Time 29
News Our Opinion: Weekend tornado victims need our help 19 min Time 1
No Supervision 22 min Lee County 1
News Rae Sremmurd Brings Out Drake In Amsterdam 3 hr Time 2
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,885 • Total comments across all topics: 278,206,268

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC