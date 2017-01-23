There are on the Newms360.com story from Saturday Jan 21, titled Our Opinion: Hard work ahead needs to be tackled together. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

The inauguration of Donald J. Trump into the office of president featured a host of religious figures, including the Rev. Franklin Graham, Bishop Wayne T. Jackson, Rabbi Marvin Hier, the Rev.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.