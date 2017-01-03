Our Opinion: Furniture market's earli...

Our Opinion: Furniture market's earlier start brings optimism

There are 3 comments on the Newms360.com story from Tuesday, titled Our Opinion: Furniture market's earlier start brings optimism. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

Typically, the twice-yearly event has run a February/August schedule. It switched to January and June this year to attract more attendees, as the Daily Journal's Dennis Seid reported.

Tupelo, MS

#1 Tuesday
With the millennial generation not being able to afford living on their own the cheap furniture industry will die. What we need is good paying occupations much more than retail furniture.
What da Buyers

Tupelo, MS

#2 Yesterday
The furniture market in Tupelo has tried everything possible to get some buyers back for the market The date has been changed many many times but rhe buyers go elsewhere for their semi annual convention to just have a good time. Tupelo has little to offer.
Opinions

Tupelo, MS

#3 Yesterday
The daily journal publishes nothing but opinions that have no value to anyone. Why not print the news instead of opinions. No one cares about the opinions of a few old farts that have lived off the wealth of the owners foundation for years and years. Where is the news in George's newspaper?
Tupelo, MS

