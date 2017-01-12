There are on the Newms360.com story from Friday Jan 13, titled Our Opinion: Election qualifying opens door for new public servants. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

Local election season is beginning to ramp up throughout Northeast Mississippi as qualifying for municipal seats begins and candidates start throwing their hats in the ring for public office. While most Americans might be tired of hearing about elections after the contentious presidential race last year, local elections are of significant importance to our communities and deserve careful attention by all residents.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.