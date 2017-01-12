Our Opinion: Election qualifying opens door for new public servants
There are 2 comments on the Newms360.com story from Friday Jan 13, titled Our Opinion: Election qualifying opens door for new public servants.
Local election season is beginning to ramp up throughout Northeast Mississippi as qualifying for municipal seats begins and candidates start throwing their hats in the ring for public office. While most Americans might be tired of hearing about elections after the contentious presidential race last year, local elections are of significant importance to our communities and deserve careful attention by all residents.
#1 Friday Jan 13
Tupelo is a republican town and now that Jr Jack has given Jason a few dollars for this campaign, Shelton will not be re-elected. Shelton should have gracefully refused to accept a few bucks from Reed who has ZERO support from the voters in Tupelo. Shelton will move back to Plantersville in August. Public service in Tupelo has a different meaning than anywhere else in Mississippi. New public servants will be replacing the council and mayor in July in Tupelo.
#2 Saturday
The city election in Tupelo will clean house. Tupelo is a republican town.
