Our Opinion: Baldwyn bond vote shows ...

Our Opinion: Baldwyn bond vote shows strong community support of education

There are 3 comments on the Newms360.com story from Wednesday, titled Our Opinion: Baldwyn bond vote shows strong community support of education.

Residents of the Baldwyn School District spoke loud and clear last week when they overwhelmingly supported a $2 million bond issue to fund construction of a career and technical education facility aimed at providing students an opportunity to succeed in college and the workforce. The bond issue passed with 85 percent support last week with official voting results showing 384 votes in favor of the bond issue and 68 votes against it.

Government Propaganda

Tupelo, MS

#1 Wednesday
It shows poor efficiency in education.
Daily Journal Proganda

Tupelo, MS

#2 Yesterday
How many of the registered voters actually voted? The paperboys in Tupelo are all about spending more money for drop outs and the thugs in Baldwyn or Tupelo. The paperboys in Tupelo are full of shi-.
Small Turn Out

Tupelo, MS

#3 14 hrs ago
The daily Tupelo paper is all wet.. Apathy is the vote in Baldwyn. The community is not strong and the community could care less about the few people who voted to raise taxes, The daily Tupelo paper does not pay taxes but supports every idea that raises the taxes. The daily journal paperboys should be tarred and feathered on their way out of Mississippi.
Tupelo, MS

