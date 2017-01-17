North Mississippi Youth Orchestra Fes...

North Mississippi Youth Orchestra Festival welcomes Japanese musicians

On Saturday, more than 200 students from North Mississippi will gather in Tupelo with a common goal: To celebrate and play music. But while the region will be represented - with students from Milam Elementary, Tupelo Middle School, Tupelo High School, Oxford Middle School and Oxford High School - the talents of the far East will also be on display.

