North Mississippi Youth Orchestra Festival welcomes Japanese musicians
On Saturday, more than 200 students from North Mississippi will gather in Tupelo with a common goal: To celebrate and play music. But while the region will be represented - with students from Milam Elementary, Tupelo Middle School, Tupelo High School, Oxford Middle School and Oxford High School - the talents of the far East will also be on display.
