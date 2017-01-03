NMMC, UMMC tagged for overpayments in Medicare audits
North Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo has agreed to repay Medicare $119,000 following the findings of audits of large hospitals around the country. University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, which also was chosen for the Medicare audit of large hospitals, was asked to return $365,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Reports: Wednesday, Jan. 4
|6 hr
|Prophet
|1
|Lee County
|6 hr
|Anonymous
|2
|NMHS, United Health to share research
|7 hr
|Rod Knox
|19
|Tupelo sticks with Waste Management for two mor...
|7 hr
|Rod Knox
|2
|Suspect caught minutes after robbery
|12 hr
|Dropout
|4
|Ole Miss Sucks
|12 hr
|Daily Journal
|5
|Our Opinion: Furniture market's earlier start b...
|12 hr
|Opinions
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC