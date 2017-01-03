NMMC, UMMC tagged for overpayments in...

NMMC, UMMC tagged for overpayments in Medicare audits

North Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo has agreed to repay Medicare $119,000 following the findings of audits of large hospitals around the country. University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, which also was chosen for the Medicare audit of large hospitals, was asked to return $365,000.

