NMMC hosts nursing open house

NMMC hosts nursing open house

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Newms360.com

The hospital will host an open house and job fair Thursday aimed at both experienced registered nurses and soon-to-graduate nursing students. It will be open from 3 to 7 p.m. in the hospital's North Education Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mississippi Made 1 hr No Workers 11
News Our Opinion: No shortage of good news last week 1 hr Mr President 1
News Our Opinion: Hard work ahead needs to be tackle... 1 hr Jerry Rigged 9
News Tupelo police offer teen dating violence awaren... 9 hr Hippy 26
News Candidates multiply in Tupelo Ward 4 race 10 hr Multiplying 2
News Rae Sremmurd Brings Out Drake In Amsterdam 10 hr Rapped 1
News "What happened to Leigh Occhi?" (Mar '08) 12 hr ThinBlueJellyDoug... 179
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,749 • Total comments across all topics: 278,201,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC