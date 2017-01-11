Nichols park shooting suspects appear in court
Seven men, between the ages of 18 and 23, appeared before a judge Wednesday afternoon, to face charges in connection with a December shooting in a Tupelo park that injured two juveniles. "I am appalled at the behavior of these young men," said Tupelo Police Chief Bart Aguirre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crime Reports: Jan. 10, 2017
|1 hr
|Sharing Great Things
|3
|Our Opinion: Baldwyn bond vote shows strong com...
|2 hr
|Daily Journal Pro...
|2
|Safe routes to school: Sidewalk work continues ...
|2 hr
|Nichols Park
|2
|Our Opinion: No shortage of good news last week
|Tue
|Black powder
|5
|Elvis Presley's smothering mother could have be...
|Tue
|Tupelo Poverty
|5
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Mon
|The Stealth
|4
|Traveling Liar
|Mon
|Rita Johnson Scum
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC