News 56 mins ago 10:55 p.m.Jewelry, guns, photos net big numbers at Elvis auction
Clothes, credit cards, guns and jewelry all belonging to or given away by the King were up for sale Saturday. The Auction at Graceland was part of Elvis Presley Enterprises annual Elvis birthday weekend festivities.
