New team players: Palliative care specialists focus on quality of life issues
"My role is to focus on whatever is bothering you," said palliative care specialist Dr. Lindsey Hinton, who works with complex and advanced cancer patients at North Mississippi Medical Center Cancer Care. Hinton and Dr. Lucas McElwain, who helps patients in the hospital at NMMC-Tupelo, are a part of a growing specialty that focuses on quality of life for a broad range of patients facing difficult, complex conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tupelo man charged with strong-arm robbery
|3 hr
|Crime Rate
|1
|THS band thanks donors, prepares for trip
|5 hr
|How Great
|2
|Health Lines: With a stroke, act quickly; time ...
|5 hr
|Who Pays
|2
|EdBuild could cost some local districts
|5 hr
|OMG
|1
|Tupelo police seek car burglary suspect
|10 hr
|MorePaperFiction
|2
|Kenny Cockrell
|11 hr
|Faye
|1
|Inauguration parade groups use crowd funding to...
|11 hr
|Trumped
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC