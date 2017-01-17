New team players: Palliative care spe...

New team players: Palliative care specialists focus on quality of life issues

"My role is to focus on whatever is bothering you," said palliative care specialist Dr. Lindsey Hinton, who works with complex and advanced cancer patients at North Mississippi Medical Center Cancer Care. Hinton and Dr. Lucas McElwain, who helps patients in the hospital at NMMC-Tupelo, are a part of a growing specialty that focuses on quality of life for a broad range of patients facing difficult, complex conditions.

