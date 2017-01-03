Nerd's Eye View: New year may still offer old ways for local cinema
As awards season closes its window and the holidays wrap up, I try to set aside some time to head to the cinema and end the year with some releases I may have missed. And now that the holiday season means "Star Wars" most theaters seem to celebrate that release, with at least five screens dedicated to the space opera.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tupelo Taxes
|3 hr
|County Bond Money
|4
|Two charged with shooting in Walmart parking lot
|4 hr
|Home Address
|2
|Qualifying begins for city races
|4 hr
|Registered Voter
|3
|Our Opinion: Furniture market's earlier start b...
|4 hr
|The Furniture Mar...
|5
|FuckTupelo (Mar '16)
|10 hr
|Election
|43
|NMMC, UMMC tagged for overpayments in Medicare ...
|10 hr
|Pages of Fees
|4
|Sports Journal Daily
|14 hr
|Manning Boy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC