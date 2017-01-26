Mississippi teen accused of smearing ...

Mississippi teen accused of smearing blood in a hamburger

1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Hold the special sauce! Drive-thru worker, 18, is accused of smearing menstrual blood and saliva on burger and serving it to woman who gave her 'attitude' Police say Sky Juliett Samuel, 18, tainted a customer's food with bodily fluids at a Jack's Family Restaurant in Columbus, Mississippi Samuel, the mother of a young daughter, explained herself on Facebook: 'The b***h shouldn't have gotten smart n said all s**t she said over intercom' Police plan to charge her under a ban on 'knowingly selling unwholesome bread or drink,' a felony with a potential five-year jail sentence A Mississippi woman looking for a late-night burger may have unwittingly gotten something extra with her order, after a drive-thru worker was accused of smearing menstrual blood and saliva on a fast food order.

