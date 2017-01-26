Milam nurse sees passions come togeth...

Milam nurse sees passions come together with opening of clinic

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newms360.com

Buy at photos.djournal.com Janice Johnson, the school nurse at Milam Elementary School, talks with Valerie Long, executive director of CATCH Kids, in the patients' exam room inside the nurse's office at Milam Wednesday morning in Tupelo. Buy at photos.djournal.com Johnson, the school nurse at Milam, puts up the CATCH Kids sign on her door to announce to students that the program will be available to them every Wednesday during school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'We respect you': Hosemann praises law enforcem... 7 hr Hosed Man 3
Ole Miss Daily Urinal 7 hr Chad Kelly 5
News Mississippi teen accused of smearing blood in a... 7 hr Mississippi 2
News Our Opinion: Library grants help expand vital c... 7 hr Poor education 1
News Tupelo airport to hire operations director 12 hr Work Load 6
Amazon will collect, pay Mississippi tax on onl... 13 hr Amazon Struggling 2
Comcast 14 hr Cash Donations 8
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,260 • Total comments across all topics: 278,291,516

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC