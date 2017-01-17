Marty Russell: Almost time to send in the clowns

What do you think we can expect from Donald Trump's inauguration address this Friday other than a lot more of, "Me, me, me!" Well, thanks to a couple of Russian hackers named Boris and Natasha and in exchange for a couple of American spies, namely a certain squirrel and moose - sorry, Bullwinkle - and the blessings of Fearless Leader Vladimir Putin, I have obtained a copy of Trump's inaugural address although, as we all know, our new president is almost certain to go off script. What our new president will have to say may surprise you.

