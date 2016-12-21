Longtime volunteer leader reflects on...

Longtime volunteer leader reflects on service

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newms360.com

Paid employees and elected leaders aren't enough: the All-America City relies on a vital cadre of volunteers to move the machinery of government. The ranks of these volunteers until recently included Betty Wood, who served on Tupelo's Major Thoroughfare Committee for 20 years and finally retired from the committee in fall of 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ole Miss Sucks 51 min OMG 4
Obama Evicted 57 min New President 4
News Verona bank robbery suspect held without bond 59 min No Bond Money 4
News Colon cancer car tags ready to roll 1 hr Tagged 3
News A look back: Putting 2016 in the rearview mirror 1 hr Bicycle Town 9
News Police investigating shooting at Walmart in Tupelo 1 hr Getting Old 15
No Tax Funds 23 hr No Roads Higher T... 2
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,299 • Total comments across all topics: 277,561,136

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC