Locals trek to D.C. for presidential swearing-in
A tumultuous campaign season finally ends Friday when Donald J. Trump takes the presidential oath of office, and several residents of Northeast Mississippi will be on hand to witness the moment. "I just thought it would be a great opportunity for my family, especially my children, to see democracy in progress," said Tupelo business-owner Vance Perkins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nichols park shooting suspects appear in court
|4 hr
|Fools Gold
|26
|1 more OLE MISS SUCKS thread
|5 hr
|Pocket Pool
|6
|Indictments
|6 hr
|Corrupted
|2
|Go Paperless
|16 hr
|Useless
|3
|Party Time
|16 hr
|A Little Reminder
|2
|Our Opinion: Plenty of good news throughout region
|16 hr
|Funny Paperboys
|2
|Campaign Donations
|16 hr
|Donors
|8
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC