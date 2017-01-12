Link Centre to host monthly racial symposium series
Following the success of "Together Tupelo," a workshop geared toward talking about racial issues in Northeast Mississippi, Link Centre has set out to continue the discussion. The "Open D.O.O.R.S. Project" - which stands for open dialogue on our racial sociology - was born out of the conversations that took place at Link Centre on July 26, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
