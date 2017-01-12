Link Centre to host monthly racial sy...

Link Centre to host monthly racial symposium series

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Newms360.com

Following the success of "Together Tupelo," a workshop geared toward talking about racial issues in Northeast Mississippi, Link Centre has set out to continue the discussion. The "Open D.O.O.R.S. Project" - which stands for open dialogue on our racial sociology - was born out of the conversations that took place at Link Centre on July 26, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nichols park shooting suspects appear in court 3 min Drop Outs 19
Indictments 29 min Grand Jury 1
1 more OLE MISS SUCKS thread 42 min NCAA 5
Go Paperless 1 hr Useless 3
Party Time 1 hr A Little Reminder 2
News Our Opinion: Plenty of good news throughout region 1 hr Funny Paperboys 2
Campaign Donations 1 hr Donors 8
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,024 • Total comments across all topics: 277,986,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC