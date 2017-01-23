Library receives grant for web streaming

Library receives grant for web streaming

Grant money of $15,000 will be used by the Lee-Itawamba Library System to make library programs viewable over the internet. The grant is funded with federal dollars but is awarded locally by the Mississippi Library Commission.

