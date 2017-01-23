Library receives grant for web streaming
Grant money of $15,000 will be used by the Lee-Itawamba Library System to make library programs viewable over the internet. The grant is funded with federal dollars but is awarded locally by the Mississippi Library Commission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tupelo police offer teen dating violence awaren...
|2 hr
|Forget energy
|31
|PSC to host energy efficiency workshop
|5 hr
|Forget energy
|2
|Tyler Edmonds seeks compensation claim
|5 hr
|Forget drugs
|1
|Our Opinion: No shortage of good news last week
|5 hr
|No shop
|3
|Our Opinion: Weekend tornado victims need our help
|5 hr
|Time
|1
|No Supervision
|5 hr
|Lee County
|1
|Our Opinion: Hard work ahead needs to be tackle...
|8 hr
|Rod Knox
|9
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC