Jimmy John's update: mid-February opening expected in Tupelo
There are 4 comments on the Newms360.com story from Friday, titled Jimmy John's update: mid-February opening expected in Tupelo. In it, Newms360.com reports that:
It will be located at the former Zip Scripts location at the corner of South Gloster Street and Varsity Drive. Well, that won't be happening due to a few construction delays, but the restaurant should open in mid-February , said Carolyn Brownson.
#1 Saturday
Hunting season is more important to workers than getting paid low wages. The last thing Tupelo needs is another food place. Tupelo needs to g on a diet.
#2 Yesterday
The Tupelo high school provides the minimum wage drop outs for all the part time restaurant job openings in Tupelo. Do you study cooking french fries or our opinion?
“Meanwhile...On the internet...”
Since: Jan 15
262
#3 Yesterday
Maybe the middle schools in the area should implement fast food cooking classes. By the time they get in high school, if they even make it that far, and are ready to drop out theyll be ready to join their life long min wage labor force.
#4 Yesterday
Tupelo has no growth in population and no growth in industry jobs so the restaurant owners wanting to expand all know that Tupelo has an overflow of high school drop outs wiling to work for minimum wage and cook fries and chicken for thugs sipping beer all day in Tupelo. Our opinion is that over 65% of Tupelo's population refuses to work and are entitled.
