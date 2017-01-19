Inauguration parade groups use crowd funding to pay for experience of a lifetime
Not missing out on the chance of a lifetime, many of the organizations in Friday's presidential inauguration parade turned to crowd funding this year to raise the cash to make it to Washington. Over 8,000 participants are expected to take part in the inauguration parade before millions of people in Washington, D.C., and watching on television around the world.
#1 Friday Jan 20
Crowd funding is a way to keep the donations anonymous. It could be just one donor such as CDF.
#2 Friday Jan 20
Inner cities are rotting away due to entitlements. The owners of the small rental properties and apartments in Tupelo refuse to reinvest in their rental properties due to property values declining rapidly. The tax assessor and council increased property taxes in Tupelo in the areas where the property owners work and pay most of the property taxes but most can not sell their homes due to the decrease in values. Trump has a plan for the inner cities where Hilary campaigned an promised more than Obama gave away. The freebies will gradually disappear during the next 8 years and the job offering will be the key to solving the inner city's refusal to work.
