There are on the Fox News story from Thursday Jan 19, titled Inauguration parade groups use crowd funding to pay for experience of a lifetime. In it, Fox News reports that:

Not missing out on the chance of a lifetime, many of the organizations in Friday's presidential inauguration parade turned to crowd funding this year to raise the cash to make it to Washington. Over 8,000 participants are expected to take part in the inauguration parade before millions of people in Washington, D.C., and watching on television around the world.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fox News.