If youa re as serious about your food...

If youa re as serious about your food as you are about your football try these Super Bowl ideas

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Sunherald.com

They are nice to have as snacks and appetizers while watching the big game but are not substantial enough for the main course. If you don't feel like spending a lot of time in the kitchen, consider serving a sandwich platter from the local deli for the main meal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tupelo High School students serve as pages for ... 2 hr Not My Boys 5
Dog Poop Neighbors 3 hr Security Alarms 9
Economics Class 3 hr Failed 1
Shut Ins 3 hr State Burden 1
Old Miss Sucks 3 hr Freezer Smell 1
News United customers get temporary relief 4 hr Care For Profits 4
News Qualifying continues for municipal seats 4 hr Tupelo Power 3
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,791 • Total comments across all topics: 278,574,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC