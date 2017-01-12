Former Nettleton mayor Adams dies

56 min ago

Former businessman R.V. Adams, who led the town of Nettleton for five years as mayor, died Thursday following a lengthy illness. "He was a very professional mayor and I enjoyed working with him," said Nettleton alderman at-large Kirk Lindsey.

