Former Nettleton mayor Adams dies
Former businessman R.V. Adams, who led the town of Nettleton for five years as mayor, died Thursday following a lengthy illness. "He was a very professional mayor and I enjoyed working with him," said Nettleton alderman at-large Kirk Lindsey.
