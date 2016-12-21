Forget New Year's resolutions: Traceway resident has plan that works for her
Instead, Rice, who will be 93 in two weeks, has a goal she tries to keep in mind no matter what time of year. Rice is a resident of Traceway Manor in Tupelo, where she's something of a night owl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Tax Funds
|51 min
|No Roads Higher T...
|2
|Obama Evicted
|59 min
|Noydb
|2
|Police investigating shooting at Walmart in Tupelo
|1 hr
|Crime Rate
|13
|A look back: Putting 2016 in the rearview mirror
|1 hr
|Crime Rate
|8
|Ole Miss Sucks
|2 hr
|Expectations
|3
|Sports Journal Daily
|18 hr
|Pro Bowler
|4
|Winter market returns: Expectations raised for ...
|20 hr
|Redd Foxx
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC