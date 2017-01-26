Fast food worker accused of smearing ...

There are 2 comments on the NOLA.com story from 23 hrs ago, titled Fast food worker accused of smearing bodily fluids on burger now in custody, newspaper reports. In it, NOLA.com reports that:

While working at Jack's Family Restaurant in Mississippi on January 7, 2017, 18-year-old Sky Juliett Samuel allegedly wiped menstrual fluid and saliva on a cheeseburger before serving it to a drive-thru customer, The Commercial Dispatch reports. The Dispatch indicated that another Jack's employee witnessed Samuel's offense and described the nauseating sight to her mother, who proceeded to post about it on Facebook.

#1 16 hrs ago
What do you put on your burger and fries?
Rod Knox

Tupelo, MS

#2 15 hrs ago
Did the Daily Urinal print that story?

But on a totally different route to ensure the quality of our food we might have local laws that require kitchens be managed and supervised by responsible, well trained and well paid "chief cooks" whose futures would be trashed by even minor violations of health and safety standards. There are good people out there in the fast food business. They need an opportunity to earn a good living doing a good job.
