Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd birthday in Tupelo
Dozens braved the cold to attend the annual birthday celebration for Elvis Presley at the birthplace and museum on Sunday. The late musician and pioneer was born in Tupelo on Jan. 8, 1935.
