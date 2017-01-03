Fans from around world celebrate Pres...

Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd birthday in Tupelo

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Newms360.com

Dozens braved the cold to attend the annual birthday celebration for Elvis Presley at the birthplace and museum on Sunday. The late musician and pioneer was born in Tupelo on Jan. 8, 1935.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Manning Hanging it UP 39 min Eli Passes Off 3
Mississippi Made 44 min Toyoda Family Affair 2
Tupelo Taxes 59 min Tupelo Taxes Higher 9
Daily Pole Taker 1 hr Opinion Poll 1
News Leslie Criss: Mississippi Picnic in Central Par... 1 hr Nothing but LGBTQ 4
Sports Journal Daily 1 hr Eli Lost 11
No Expansion 2 hr Quality Control 3
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,396 • Total comments across all topics: 277,742,848

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC