Fairpark residential area making progress
The vision of a flourishing residential area integrated into the city's downtown Fairpark District shows continued life, with new construction now underway. The Tupelo Redevelopment Agency recently sold one of the remaining single-family lots within the housing area located to the south of Tupelo's City Hall.
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tupelo police offer teen dating violence awaren...
|9 hr
|AbusiveCops
|2
|New team players: Palliative care specialists f...
|10 hr
|Death
|3
|Trump the President
|11 hr
|Mississippi Taxes
|3
|Mississippi Made
|11 hr
|Drive a Chevy
|9
|Tupelo man charged with strong-arm robbery
|12 hr
|Right ON
|4
|Tupelo police seek car burglary suspect
|12 hr
|No Jail
|4
|THS band thanks donors, prepares for trip
|Fri
|How Great
|2
